Advertisement

Tallahasssee man indicted on child pornography charges

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A federal grand jury indicted 54 year-old Mark Robert Clow of Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday on charges of receiving, distributing and possessing material related to child pornography.

According to that indictment, it alleges that between June 2017 and September 2021 Clow distributed, received and possessed material containing child pornography involving a minor under the age of 12.

The case was investigated by both Homeland Security and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Meredith L. Steer is set to prosecute the case before U.S. Chief District Judge Mark E. Walker beginning April 25, 2022 at 8:15 a.m.

The indictment was read by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody. Clow made his first appearance in federal court to face the charges brought against him Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Christopher Columbus’ Bell of The Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

Dr. Glyndell Presley says she wants her senior students to create abstract works of art...
WCTV Community Classroom: Dr. Glyndell Presley, Madison County High School
An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables,...
Officials: Florida plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce
Dr. Glyndell Presley says she wants her senior students to create abstract works of art...
WCTV Community Classroom: Dr. Glyndell Presley, Madison County High School
A new resolution has designated Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.
Feb. 23 now known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia