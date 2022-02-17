Tallahasssee man indicted on child pornography charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A federal grand jury indicted 54 year-old Mark Robert Clow of Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday on charges of receiving, distributing and possessing material related to child pornography.

According to that indictment, it alleges that between June 2017 and September 2021 Clow distributed, received and possessed material containing child pornography involving a minor under the age of 12.

The case was investigated by both Homeland Security and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Meredith L. Steer is set to prosecute the case before U.S. Chief District Judge Mark E. Walker beginning April 25, 2022 at 8:15 a.m.

The indictment was read by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody. Clow made his first appearance in federal court to face the charges brought against him Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.