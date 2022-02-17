Advertisement

WCTV Community Classroom: Dr. Glyndell Presley, Madison County High School

Dr. Glyndell Presley says she wants her senior students to create abstract works of art representing literature from the Harlem Renaissance.
By Lanetra Bennett
Feb. 17, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dr. Glyndell Presley of Madison County High School says she wants her senior students to create abstract works of art representing literature from the Harlem Renaissance.

Presley says she not only wants her students to learn about a golden age in African American culture, but she also wants them to experience it.

Her students will also take the words that come to mind while looking at artwork from that era and create their own pieces of art that reflect their descriptive words.

“I want them to see themselves not always in a bad situation. But I also want them to understand that during this time, it was a time where people flourished in art, music, literature, and other mechanisms of the times they were able to express themselves,” Presley says.

Presley is asking for donations to provide canvasses, brushes and other art supplies to help her students create their masterpieces. Follow this link to donate to her classroom.

