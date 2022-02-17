Advertisement

Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Coast Guard, a 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel on Wednesday afternoon, approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, WVUE reports.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line says the guest jumped from her balcony and was not in handcuffs, despite passengers’ early statements.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)

Passengers say she jumped off the 10th floor and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water.

Passengers say the woman disappeared soon after crews tossed life preservers and a flare marking her position.

Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family.

In photos shared to Twitter and WVUE, an empty life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

The ship circled for hours before the Coast Guard took over search and rescue efforts.

Carnival Valor was expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Christopher Columbus’ Bell of The Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump lawyers fight to block subpoena seeking his testimony
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Amir Locke’s funeral begins with song, prayer in Minneapolis
President Joe Biden speaks in Ohio about preservation efforts of the Great Lakes and the...
Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1 billion for Great Lakes cleanup
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers brace for a possible crackdown in besieged Ottawa
FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. ...
Ahmaud Arbery not seen stealing, officer told hate crime defendants