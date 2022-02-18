Advertisement

82-year-old woman killed in Hamilton County crash


(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An 82-year-old woman died Friday morning after a car accident in Hamilton County, the Florida High Patrol said.

According to FHP, the woman from Jennings was driving around 5:45 a.m. on NW County Road 143 and stopped for a stop sign at the intersection.

The woman then failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection, causing a small black sedan traveling west on State Road 6 to hit her driver’s side door, FHP said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Hamilton County Emergency Medical Service, according to FHP.

The small black sedan driver, 22, was not injured while their passenger suffered minor injuries.

