One arrest made in armed robbery case near FSU

By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department arrested on individual for the Valentine’s Dary armed robbery near FSU.

TPD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 446 Conradi Street on February 14, 2022. As officer arrived on scene they were met by Tanner Ferguson.

Ferguson told officers that he lived at the address and the parking garage shared access with a neighboring apartment complex called Legacy Apartment.

On the fifth floor of that garage, Ferguson said he park his car in the southwest corner and as he exited the car he noticed three men walking towards the 6th floor.

He informs police, as he gathers his belongings the three men walked towards him. One of those men approached him and yelled “run your pockets,” he then pulled out an all black what appeared to be a “glock style” hand gun and yelled “I’m serious, run your pocket.”

Ferguson handed the man his Burberry wallet, gray iPhone XS Max and blue Patagonia backpack that had his Macbook air and clothes in it.

The suspect and two other men ran towards the stairwell in one direction while Ferguson ran towards his apartment. As he ran Ferguson noticed the three men ran southbound towards the FSU bike trail. He then used his roommate’s cellphone to call 911.

Ferguson reported to officers that he had several bank cards both credit and debit cards, along with several other identification and insurance cards. He also provided the officers with the serial number and IMEI number to both his phone and laptop.

TPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated and later identified Kyle Jackson as one of the three men in the robbery. TPD later received a warrant for his arrest. At this time the two other suspects have not been identified.

