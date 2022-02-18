Advertisement

Bell from Christopher Columbus’s Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A long-lost piece of history has ended up right here in Tallahassee.

A local business is auctioning off the bell that was on Christopher Columbus’s ship, the Santa Maria.

The bell is more than 500 years old and worth an estimated $2.5-5 million.

“It took me back to, you know, third grade history class,” auctioneer Kathleen Whitworth said. “You know, in 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue.”

She and her father John Whitworth operate Affiliated Auctions and Realty on Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee.

“It’s taking us to a whole new level,” Kathleen said.

This bell was once part of Christopher Columbus’s ship, the Santa Maria.

Two shipwrecks later, it ended up at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Portugal, where it stayed for about 400 years, until it was discovered in 1994 by a man named Roberto Mazzaro.

“His entire life, he’s been a treasure hunter,” Kathleen said of Mazzaro. “And he and his team were diving off the coast of Portugal, and his metal detector started going off, and they pulled up the bell.

In 2004, Mazzaro put the bell up for sale with an auction company in Madrid, but then, the Portuguese government tried to seize the bell.

“The government of Portugal, now suddenly believing that the bell was real, stopped the auction and seized it for a period of time,” John Whitworth said. “They ultimately allowed him to have it back as the statute of limitations had passed, and he had rightful ownership to it.”

Mazzaro kept the bell in his possession after that, until last month, he brought it to affiliated auctions and realty to be sold.

This is the most expensive item the auction house has ever acquired.

“It was very exciting to know that, as a second-generation family-owned auction house, that we have risen to this level,” Kathleen said.

Before agreeing to auction the bell, the Whitworths spent a lot of time verifying that it is, in fact, Christopher Columbus’s bell.

They say the historical records match, and that the bell was found with a coin stuck in it--a type of coin which was known to have been on the ship that was carrying the bell when it wrecked.

The bell will be auctioned on March 2nd at 9 a.m. at the auction house at 2500 Apalachee Pkwy.

Bidders can take part in the auction online and follow the bids via livestream.

