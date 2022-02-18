Advertisement

Boaters demand environmental bill changes

By Madison Glaser
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A controversial water supply bill at the center of a protest at the State Capitol on Thursday.

Senate bill 2508 would provide water to agriculture users like sugarcane growers when seeking state funding for restoration efforts.

Concerns have been raised by many including Governor Ron DeSantis, charter captains, and fisherman all over the state.

The boaters demanding changes to an environmental bill that legislation had as a provision to divert water to those agricultural users and changing the flow out of Lake Okeechobee seen as key to the health of the Everglades.

Protestors saying the bill jeopardized the entire restoration effort for the Everglades.

They continued to say the water wouldn’t be distributed equally between people who need drinking water, the Everglades restoration efforts, and the toxins leaking from Lake Okeechobee.

Captain Tyler Kapela said that the bill poses a serious threat to Florida’s economy.

We are the canaries in the coal mines, when the water is screwed up as it has been because of the water in LAKE OKEECHOBEE and this bill. So we see this first, then it reverberates throughout the entire economy, the tourism industry, hotels, restaurants and so on,” said Captain Tyler Kapela.

Before the Senate voted on the bill, lawmakers made changes to address those concerns.

Many protestors left saying they can deal with the outcome now that the worst of the worst has been removed.

