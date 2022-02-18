Career Fair at Ghazvini Learning Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As industries continue to try to rebound from COVID-19, students in our area are getting exposed to high-demand careers.

The job fair happening at the Ghazvini Learning Center had just over 24 vendors all trying to attract the next generation of workers.

Students got their chance at a “pull up bar” brought by the Marines, haircuts from the Lively College of Barbering, and a look inside an ambulance from Leon County EMS.

“I saw a lot of opportunities that I would like to have when I get older,” said student Alexia Walton.

Student Alexia Walton attending the career fair on Friday with an open mind and leaving with plans for her future.

“I really took head to the world class academy for the hair so I could do hair and nails. I think I’d like to be a Sheriff too,” Walton said.

Principle Kelvin Norton said he wanted to give his students the opportunity to learn more about the workforce.

“We had FSU career source here, we had the Sheriff department here, we had all branches of the military present EMS here and there were a number of other people here,” said Principle Kelvin Norton.

Juan Williams with Williams Builder and Expansion said the fair took him back to his childhood.

“When I was a kid and having career fairs it was something that was very important to me because you know I was kind of curious and I wanted to know what life has to offer,” said Juan Williams with Williams Builder and Expansion LLC.

With jobs put on hold because of COVID-19, skill trades are in high demand meaning that students will not have a problem finding a job.

“The need for skill trade has gotten higher. So that’s been a really good thing,” said Head Instructor for Industrial Pipe Fitting Daniel Schul.

Department Chair for Lively Welding Melford Sims noting that even with increased demand, the pandemic still poses some challenges.

“Price of goods have gone up since last December and are now double the price to 50 to 65% on the increase which really affects the budget to be able to get these students the materials they need,” said Department Chair Melford Sims.

Norton believes the students were able to really take advantage of this career fair.

“I saw some positive takeaways from the kids, the kids were very excited, they were very motivated about getting around and talking to as many vendors as they could,” said Norton.

He continued to say he hopes this is just the first of many career fair opportunities for Ghazvini students.

