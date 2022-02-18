FAMU Trustee steps down from the board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University trustee David Lawrence Jr. withdrew from the board on Thursday, the university announced in a press release.

Lawrence, a former newspaper publisher, announced his departure from the Board of Trustees to be closer to his sick wife, Roberta, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Lawrence, who referred to himself as a “Rattler for Life,” promised to continue assisting the state’s one and only public Historically Black College or University, according to FAMU.

“I served on a lot of boards but never a board that was more meaningful to me than this one,” said Lawrence. “I’ve already made a commitment to help in any way I can. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. It’s been a privilege to be part of a University that makes so much sense for the future of the United States of America.”

FAMU said Lawrence, who is from Coral Gables, was reappointed to the board in June 2021 for a second term.

He served as publisher of The Miami Herald, publisher and executive director of the Detroit Free Press and the editor of the Charlotte Observer during his media career.

In recent years, he spent a lot of time and energy on the issue of early childhood development, the release says. He is chairman of The Children’s Movement of Florida, a past chairman of the Children’s Trust of Miami-Dade County and the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe and a director emeritus on The Everglades Foundation Board of Directors.

FAMU President Larry Robinson said Lawrence’s role on the board has made a huge difference.

“Trustee David Lawrence has been a tireless advocate for FAMU. He brought his depth of experience and wisdom to the cause of advancing and improving our University. This was matched by his generosity, making, and fulfilling a pledge to support FAMU financially,” Robinson said. “We — faculty, staff, and students — have all benefited from his service. I am also grateful for his counsel. Our prayers are with him as he pursues the next opportunities and challenges in his life.”

