Florida Department of Health celebrates children’s dental health month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Department of Health in Leon County has joined the American Dental Association’s annual celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month with a “Sealants Make Sence” theme.

DOH strongly recommends the use of dental sealants to prevent cavities at a young age.

“Cavities can impact a child’s ability to eat, speak, and learn,” said Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, DOH Leon Interim Health Officer. “Dental sealants can be an effective, painless, and inexpensive way to prevent cavities.”

One of the largest public health dental facilities in the state, The Dr. Edward F. Zapert Dental Clinic – The Molar Express, provides dental sealants to Florida residents from birth to age 20. The clinic also has a train-themed facility to provide dental services in a friendly environment to children who may not have dental health care.

DOH Leon clinic staff dedicate their work to assure your children’s teeth last a lifetime because a healthy smile is important to your child’s health and self-esteem.

Ways to avoid childhood cavities:

Brushing teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Cleaning between teeth daily.

Eating a healthy diet that limits food and drinks containing sugar and starches.

Seeing a dentist regularly for prevention and treatment of oral disease.

For more information about DOH Leon’s Molar Expres Dental Clinic, call (850) 404-6450.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.