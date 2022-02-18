‘I’ve been calling every day:’ Floridians struggle to access state unemployment benefits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many Floridians say the state’s unemployment system is broken.

Those trying to access their benefits often spend hours on hold with the DEO without getting through to anyone.

That’s the case for Tallahassee resident Marc Helton.

“I’ve been calling every day Monday through Friday, right at 7:30 when the place opens up,” Helton said. “nd I’m put on hold for an hour, an hour and a half or more. And finally I get tired of waiting and I hang up the phone.”

Helton estimates he’s spent 15 hours in the last three weeks on hold with DEO.

“It’s just been really frustrating,” he said.

Helton lost his job due to the pandemic. He had been receiving unemployment, but three weeks ago, his checks stopped coming.

“I’ve been counting on that money to help pay bills,” Helton said.

Some legislators say an overhaul of Florida’s unemployment system is long overdue.

Two Democratic lawmakers have filed bills aimed at improving this system and increasing benefits for unemployed Floridians.

“This is not people who are trying to live off the government,” said state senator Randolph Bracy, who sponsored one of the bills. “I hear that as a talking point as to why we shouldn’t increase the pay for unemployment. This is for a short, specified amount of time that will help people in their most vulnerable state get back on their feet.”

The proposed legislation would raise unemployment compensation by $100 a week and increase the duration from 12 weeks to 14.

Representative Dotie Joseph is sponsoring a reform bill in the House.

“It takes Florida from the bottom rung of states in terms of compensation and relief to at least the medium range,” Joseph said. “The people of Florida deserve that at minimum.”

The two bills have been filed in House and Senate committees, but representatives say it would take concerted effort by leadership to move these bills through.

