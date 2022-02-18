Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Wakulla County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 41-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Bodiford Lane around 12:51 p.m. and stopped for a stop sign to turn southbound on Rehwinkel Road, FHP’s report says.

According to FHP, due to a sharp curve in the roadway, the truck driver failed to see coming traffic, causing a 34-year-old man driving a motorcycle on Rehwinkel Road to hit the left side of his truck.

The motorcyclist was flown via helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, FHP said.

The Wakulla County’s sheriff’s office, EMS and fire/rescue teams all assisted at the scene.

