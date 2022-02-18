New mural at Midtown Reader aims to capture the magic of books

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local bookstore is getting a fresh new look.

Midtown reader has commissioned local artist Naomi Haverland to paint a mural on the side of the building.

Haverland said she’s been working eight hours a day for the last five days to bring that mural to life.

It’s still a work in progress, but her vision for the piece is to show a child reading under a blanket fort, capturing the magic of books.

Haverland said she also wanted to encapsulate the warm cozy feeling that midtown reader evokes.

“It’s just got like a really intimate hometown feel and just sort of like a magical bookstore,” Haverland said. “So I wanted to create a book cover for that bookstore that sort of that illustrates that feeling.”

The boy in the mural is modeled after Haverland’s second cousin, who loves reading.

