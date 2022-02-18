Advertisement

New mural at Midtown Reader aims to capture the magic of books

New mural at Midtown Reader aims to capture the magic of books
New mural at Midtown Reader aims to capture the magic of books(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local bookstore is getting a fresh new look.

Midtown reader has commissioned local artist Naomi Haverland to paint a mural on the side of the building.

Haverland said she’s been working eight hours a day for the last five days to bring that mural to life.

It’s still a work in progress, but her vision for the piece is to show a child reading under a blanket fort, capturing the magic of books.

Haverland said she also wanted to encapsulate the warm cozy feeling that midtown reader evokes.

“It’s just got like a really intimate hometown feel and just sort of like a magical bookstore,” Haverland said. “So I wanted to create a book cover for that bookstore that sort of that illustrates that feeling.”

The boy in the mural is modeled after Haverland’s second cousin, who loves reading.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Christopher Columbus’ Bell of The Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10

Latest News

‘I’ve been calling every day:’ Floridians struggle to access state unemployment benefits
‘I’ve been calling every day:’ Floridians struggle to access state unemployment benefits
A team from FWC and Ducks Unlimited will be boarding airboats this weekend to actually put the...
Raa Middle School students’ duck boxes going up soon at lake near you
Doak funding controversy extends to campaign contributions in 2022 election
Doak funding controversy extends to campaign contributions in 2022 election
Boaters demand environmental bill changes
Boaters demand environmental bill changes