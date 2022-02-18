Advertisement

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.(Peloton)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business.

On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music.

“Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with all-access memberships, the company said in a release.

Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."
Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."(Peloton)

Riders control an animated wheel on “Lanebreak” and must match the cues given on their bike’s tablet.

Players control the game with the bike’s pedals and resistance knob. Reaching the highest score requires the player to stay in the right lane and to be fast enough to keep up.

The company says members can choose a variety of levels based on different types of music and workout types, with new levels regularly being added in the future.

“Lanebreak” reveals the top-ranked riders on a leaderboard at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahasssee man indicted on child pornography charges
The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
One suspect arrested in Valentine's Day armed robbery case.
One arrest made in armed robbery case near FSU
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

Career Fair for Ghazvini Learning Center
Career Fair at Ghazvini Learning Center
FILE - Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on...
Surgeon general, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to launch invasion of Ukraine
Bell from Christopher Columbus's Santa Maria
Bell from Christopher Columbus’s Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee