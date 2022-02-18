Advertisement

Raa Middle School students’ duck boxes going up soon at lake near you

Raa Middle School shop class makes duck boxes
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students at Raa Middle School are making dozens of duck boxes to help migrating birds and now their handiwork is about to be installed on a lake nearby.

Welcome to fourth period shop class.

These Raa Middle schoolers measured and assembled what will soon be lakeside homes.

“They don’t really take that long if you all work together. You really can get done all in one day and we would make several in one day,” student Tylan Vickers said.

“If you put in the work and do it precisely then you’ll get done pretty fast,” student Jamari Alexander said.

The class is making dozens of duck boxes that will soon serve as a resting — or nesting — spots for migrating birds.

“Did you ever think you’d be doing something like this in your middle school class?”

“Not really. It was like really a surprise,” student Christian Williams said.

The eighth-graders are working under the watchful eye of teacher Brandi Faison.

The measurements have to be just right: 31 inches tall, 9 and a half inches deep and wide.

“They’ve gotten pretty quick with it though,” Faison said.

“We all have certain jobs to do and at the end, it looks good,” student Aubrey Garrison said. “It looks nice.”

And the wood? Faison tells us only cedar or cypress will do, or the ducks won’t buy it.

The hole is just big enough for wood ducks to hop in and the mesh provides a ladder for ducklings to climb up and out when they’re ready, she said.

“We’re looking out for the ducks trying to make sure our environment is good,” student Marley Boyd said.

An FWC spokesperson says Ducks Unlimited is funding the project thanks to donations from the Jane Smith Turner Foundation and the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center.

“These funds will cover the costs to construct over 300 wood duck boxes that will be installed on public lands in northwest Florida,” FWC spokesperson Tammy Sapp said.

A team from FWC and Ducks Unlimited will be boarding airboats this weekend to actually put the boxes up along the shores of Lake Miccosukee.

“It’s actually like crazy that we built it and it’s going to go out and help like different animals and it’s actually going to be an impact on society and the environment,” student Trenton Rogers said.

“Are you anxious to see them out there?”

“Yes, ma’am,” Jamarris Bostick said.

The students told WCTV they’re proud to be able to help wildlife and do something that makes a difference far beyond the classroom.

Ducks Unlimited and FWC are heading out bright and early Saturday morning to start putting the boxes up.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
Some Tallahassee home buyers are considering legal action after the Boulos Corporation tried to...
‘We felt bullied’: Home buyers left hanging after developer Boulos hikes prices, cancels contracts
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Christopher Columbus’ Bell of The Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 men arrested for taking catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles on I-10

Latest News

‘I’ve been calling every day:’ Floridians struggle to access state unemployment benefits
‘I’ve been calling every day:’ Floridians struggle to access state unemployment benefits
Doak funding controversy extends to campaign contributions in 2022 election
Doak funding controversy extends to campaign contributions in 2022 election
Boaters demand environmental bill changes
Boaters demand environmental bill changes
Raising awareness on veteran mental health
Raising awareness on veteran mental health