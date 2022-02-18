Raa Middle School students’ duck boxes going up soon at lake near you

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students at Raa Middle School are making dozens of duck boxes to help migrating birds and now their handiwork is about to be installed on a lake nearby.

Welcome to fourth period shop class.

These Raa Middle schoolers measured and assembled what will soon be lakeside homes.

“They don’t really take that long if you all work together. You really can get done all in one day and we would make several in one day,” student Tylan Vickers said.

“If you put in the work and do it precisely then you’ll get done pretty fast,” student Jamari Alexander said.

The class is making dozens of duck boxes that will soon serve as a resting — or nesting — spots for migrating birds.

“Did you ever think you’d be doing something like this in your middle school class?”

“Not really. It was like really a surprise,” student Christian Williams said.

The eighth-graders are working under the watchful eye of teacher Brandi Faison.

The measurements have to be just right: 31 inches tall, 9 and a half inches deep and wide.

“They’ve gotten pretty quick with it though,” Faison said.

“We all have certain jobs to do and at the end, it looks good,” student Aubrey Garrison said. “It looks nice.”

And the wood? Faison tells us only cedar or cypress will do, or the ducks won’t buy it.

The hole is just big enough for wood ducks to hop in and the mesh provides a ladder for ducklings to climb up and out when they’re ready, she said.

“We’re looking out for the ducks trying to make sure our environment is good,” student Marley Boyd said.

An FWC spokesperson says Ducks Unlimited is funding the project thanks to donations from the Jane Smith Turner Foundation and the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center.

“These funds will cover the costs to construct over 300 wood duck boxes that will be installed on public lands in northwest Florida,” FWC spokesperson Tammy Sapp said.

A team from FWC and Ducks Unlimited will be boarding airboats this weekend to actually put the boxes up along the shores of Lake Miccosukee.

“It’s actually like crazy that we built it and it’s going to go out and help like different animals and it’s actually going to be an impact on society and the environment,” student Trenton Rogers said.

“Are you anxious to see them out there?”

“Yes, ma’am,” Jamarris Bostick said.

The students told WCTV they’re proud to be able to help wildlife and do something that makes a difference far beyond the classroom.

Ducks Unlimited and FWC are heading out bright and early Saturday morning to start putting the boxes up.

