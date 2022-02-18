Raising awareness on veteran mental health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Walking with a purpose, a group of advocates making a cross country trek to raise awareness on important issues veterans face when they return home.

The supporters stepped off in Tallahassee Thursday morning and are now making their way across the south.

Around 35 people filled the stairs at the Old Capitol building to bring awareness to veteran suicide, traumatic brain injury, and PTSD.

The mission David McElroy says will happen in 22 states in 22 days.

“Just to bring awareness to the fact that we have brothers and sisters that are still suffering and we’re losing 22 a day to unseen wounds,” said veteran David McElroy.

A group of people, spending the next month on foot, walking for our veterans.

The number 22 representing how many military veterans die by suicide each day.

David McElroy severed 24 years in the Airforce and said he marches for those can’t.

“It’s very near and dear to my heart as it should be to all Americans that we make sure we do all that we can to save lives. It takes us all to save lives and for those we could get to in time that we never forget and say their names,” McElroy said.

James Hammer Hartsell said he served for 27 years as a marine saying that over seas, they are willing to die for each other and the support doesn’t stop now that they’re back home.

“We’re so tight together as a family, as a unit, that’d we’d give our lives for each other then we come back home and thank god we are able to come back home because some didn’t but then those who do come back home are dealing with PTSD, TBI, MST, homelessness, and that pulls at my heart,” said veteran James Hammer Hartsell.

McElroy saying there is an issue and he’ll stop at nothing to raise awareness, even if that means walking barefoot.

“walking in snow and ice, and they’re like who is this idiot walking barefooted up here and it’s 17 degrees, but we have to let the general public know that there is an issue in our veteran’s community,” McElroy said.

The organizations next stop will be in Montgomery, Alabama and then to Nashville, Tennessee.

