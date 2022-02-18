Advertisement

Spaghetti Carbonara recipe

Chef Sutton teaches how to make the Spaghetti Carbonara recipe.
By Douglas Sutton
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV welcomed Chef Douglas Sutton Friday morning to share his delicious Spaghetti Carbonara recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. kosher salt, plus more
  • 4 oz. Pancetta (Italian bacon), or bacon
  • 2 oz. Parmesan
  • Four large egg yolks
  • Two large eggs
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • One lb. spaghetti, bucatini, or rigatoni

Instructions:

  1. Heat 6 qt. Water in a large pot over high. When water starts to steam, add 3 Tbsp. Salt and cover the pot with a lid (this will bring water to a boil faster).
  2. Remove 4 oz. Pancetta from packaging and cut into about 1x¼” strips. Finely grate 2 oz. Cheese and set aside one-quarter of cheese for later.
  3. Whisk four egg yolks and two whole eggs in a medium bowl until no streaks remain, then stir in the remaining grated cheese. Add several cranks of pepper and set aside.
  4. Working next to the pot, heat 2 Tbsp. Oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium. Add pancetta and cook, occasionally stirring, until crisp around the edges, 7–10 minutes.
  5. Remove pot from heat. Using a wooden spoon, fish out pancetta and transfer to a small bowl. Pour the fat into a heatproof measuring cup, then add back about 3 Tbsp. to pot. Discard any remaining fat.
  6. Cook 1 lb. pasta in boiling water, occasionally stirring, 2 minutes shy of package instructions.
  7. Whisk ¼ cup pasta cooking liquid into reserved egg mixture, then slowly stream into a Dutch oven, constantly stirring, until cheese is melted and egg is thickened to form a glossy sauce. Season with salt, if needed. Thin sauce with remaining ½ cup pasta cooking liquid, adding a tablespoonful at a time until it’s the consistency of heavy cream (you most likely won’t use all of it).
  8. Mix in pancetta and divide pasta among bowls. Top with pepper and reserved cheese.

Enjoy!

You can reach out to Chef Sutton at douglassutton1981@yahoo.com.

