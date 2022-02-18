Spaghetti Carbonara recipe
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV welcomed Chef Douglas Sutton Friday morning to share his delicious Spaghetti Carbonara recipe.
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. kosher salt, plus more
- 4 oz. Pancetta (Italian bacon), or bacon
- 2 oz. Parmesan
- Four large egg yolks
- Two large eggs
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- One lb. spaghetti, bucatini, or rigatoni
Instructions:
- Heat 6 qt. Water in a large pot over high. When water starts to steam, add 3 Tbsp. Salt and cover the pot with a lid (this will bring water to a boil faster).
- Remove 4 oz. Pancetta from packaging and cut into about 1x¼” strips. Finely grate 2 oz. Cheese and set aside one-quarter of cheese for later.
- Whisk four egg yolks and two whole eggs in a medium bowl until no streaks remain, then stir in the remaining grated cheese. Add several cranks of pepper and set aside.
- Working next to the pot, heat 2 Tbsp. Oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium. Add pancetta and cook, occasionally stirring, until crisp around the edges, 7–10 minutes.
- Remove pot from heat. Using a wooden spoon, fish out pancetta and transfer to a small bowl. Pour the fat into a heatproof measuring cup, then add back about 3 Tbsp. to pot. Discard any remaining fat.
- Cook 1 lb. pasta in boiling water, occasionally stirring, 2 minutes shy of package instructions.
- Whisk ¼ cup pasta cooking liquid into reserved egg mixture, then slowly stream into a Dutch oven, constantly stirring, until cheese is melted and egg is thickened to form a glossy sauce. Season with salt, if needed. Thin sauce with remaining ½ cup pasta cooking liquid, adding a tablespoonful at a time until it’s the consistency of heavy cream (you most likely won’t use all of it).
- Mix in pancetta and divide pasta among bowls. Top with pepper and reserved cheese.
Enjoy!
You can reach out to Chef Sutton at douglassutton1981@yahoo.com.
