Valwood Volleyball’s Rodemaker signs with Lenoir-Rhyne

Valwood Volleyball hitter Adair Rodemaker signs a letter of intent to Lenoir-Rhyne University...
Valwood Volleyball hitter Adair Rodemaker signs a letter of intent to Lenoir-Rhyne University beside her parents.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - A big day for one of Valwood’s best as Valiants’ hitter Adair Rodemaker signs a letter of intent to play for Division II’s Lenoir-Rhyne.

Rodemaker came to Valwood from Valdosta High where she made an immediate impact, helping propel Coach Val Gallahan’s squad to a 3A GISA State Championship, the team’s second in as many years.

“When I visited the school it kinda felt right and I feel like even after making my decision nothing felt wrong about that decision,” said Rodemaker of going with the Bears. “I’m ready to get there and go to work.”

Rodemaker was joined at the event by her friends and family as well as students from the kindergarten class she shadows.

