Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were on the cold side in the northwestern half of the viewing area Saturday morning but clouds in the eastern Big Bend kept temperatures a little warmer. Those clouds were slowly clearing out, and mostly sunny conditions are anticipated for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 60s with a northwest to north breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations as the sky will be clear with a calmer wind. Sunday will continue to be nice with highs closer to 40.

Once high pressure at the surface moves out of the southeast and into the Atlantic, the wind will switch from the north on Saturday to the east on Sunday. This will set the stage for warmer temperatures as moisture moves in from the Atlantic. The flow will become more southerly by Tuesday. Farther aloft, high pressure will camp out over the Southeast U.S., which will keep storm systems from advancing farther east and make it feel much warmer than normal. Temperatures will increase through the week with morning lows hovering around 60 and highs near 80.

Guidance models are hinting at a cold front moving into the east closer to the Big Bend and South Georgia as the ridge breaks down somewhat, but differences in timing and strength remain. For now, rain chances will be on the lower end for Friday with warm temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.