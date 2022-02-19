Local sorority hosts Black History brain bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the Delta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will host a host a virtual academic brain bowl centered around the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 4 p.m.

The event is expected to feature local high schools students from across the Big Bend area who are currently participants in the sorority’s Peals of Perfection youth leadership program. Members of the Gamma Mu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc’s Alpha Millennium Academy, another youth leadership program will also participate in the competition.

The Brain Bowl is sponsored by AKA’s Target IV The Arts Committee. The online competition will utilize the innovative game-based platform Kahoot for students to answer fun facts and trivia questions surrounding these two monumental eras in Black History.

Dr. Denise Barrett spoke with WCTV’s Ben Kaplan about the competitions focus.

“Our sorority’s national president, Dr. Glenda Glover made it a priority that through Target 4 The Arts Committee, we specifically enrich students and the community and enlighten them about the contributors of the Black Arts Movement and the Harlem Renaissance through this target through programs and activities.”

The committee held a meet and greet for those participating in the competition and future participants. While sharing the committee’s mission and an overview of the competition, the students participated in a “run through” using Kahoot featuring questions related to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Content regarding the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement was reviewed as well as the study guide.

To watch the virtual competition via Zoom, please see the information below;

Topic: Virtual Brain Bowl: Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement Edition

Time: Sunday, Feburary 20, 2022, 4 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/3JTfReK

Meeting ID: 816 3537 9799

Passcode: 587610

