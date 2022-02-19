Advertisement

Local sorority hosts Black History brain bowl

Delta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., host academic brain bowl for Black History Month.
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the Delta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will host a host a virtual academic brain bowl centered around the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 4 p.m.

The event is expected to feature local high schools students from across the Big Bend area who are currently participants in the sorority’s Peals of Perfection youth leadership program. Members of the Gamma Mu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc’s Alpha Millennium Academy, another youth leadership program will also participate in the competition.

The Brain Bowl is sponsored by AKA’s Target IV The Arts Committee. The online competition will utilize the innovative game-based platform Kahoot for students to answer fun facts and trivia questions surrounding these two monumental eras in Black History.

Dr. Denise Barrett spoke with WCTV’s Ben Kaplan about the competitions focus.

“Our sorority’s national president, Dr. Glenda Glover made it a priority that through Target 4 The Arts Committee, we specifically enrich students and the community and enlighten them about the contributors of the Black Arts Movement and the Harlem Renaissance through this target through programs and activities.”

The committee held a meet and greet for those participating in the competition and future participants. While sharing the committee’s mission and an overview of the competition, the students participated in a “run through” using Kahoot featuring questions related to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Content regarding the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement was reviewed as well as the study guide.

To watch the virtual competition via Zoom, please see the information below;

Topic: Virtual Brain Bowl: Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement Edition

Time: Sunday, Feburary 20, 2022, 4 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/3JTfReK

Meeting ID: 816 3537 9799

Passcode: 587610

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahasssee man indicted on child pornography charges
The Tallahassee City Commission will discuss a new noise ordinance at Wednesday afternoon’s...
‘So loud it makes you want to punch yourself in the face’ Tallahassee residents hoping for new noise ordinance
One suspect arrested in Valentine's Day armed robbery case.
One arrest made in armed robbery case near FSU
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

Career Fair for Ghazvini Learning Center
Career Fair at Ghazvini Learning Center
Career Fair for Ghazvini Learning Center
Career Fair at Ghazvini Learning Center
Bell from Christopher Columbus's Santa Maria
Bell from Christopher Columbus’s Santa Maria to be auctioned in Tallahassee
House Republicans advanced a map for new congressional lines Friday that includes a disputed...
House differs from DeSantis, Senate on congressional map