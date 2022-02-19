Man arrested for Purify Bay Road murder in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Stuart Mauney, 66, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, for the murder of a man on Purify Bay Road on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Wakulla County Sherriff’s Office.

On Dec. 12, WCSO was notified Sunday afternoon around 1:22 p.m. about a body lying on the dirt portion of Purify Bay Road, south of the kiosk at the entrance to the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge.

WCSO responded to the scene and pronounced the victim died shortly after they arrived, according to the press release.

According to WCSO, when deputies secured the scene, two large poodles were found running throughout the area, which was later of huge significance to the investigation.

The victim’s death was caused by a gunshot wound.

Tire, shoe impressions, the victim’s phone and multiple shotshell castings were collected from the scene, said WCSO.

When detectives searched the victim’s phone, they discover a photo taken on Dec. 12 at 1:06 p.m. of a license plate on the back of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck registered to Stuart Mauney, according to the press release.

On the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, which includes the Purify Bay Road region, the US Fish and Wildlife Service hosts general guns, mobility handicapped, archery and small game hunts. The mobility handicapped hunt was held on Dec. 11-13, 2021, and the victim was allowed to roam the area ahead of time since he was an authorized hunter for the impending general gun hunt, according to the press release.

On Dec. 12, 2021, detectives interviewed a hunter saying he spoke with a man walking two huge poodles in the Refuge who then drove to the kiosk on Purify Bay Road and had a conversation with the victim, WCSO said.

According to the hunter, the man with the two poodles arrived in a red Ford F-150 pickup, parked and walked over to the kiosk.

When the detectives showed the hunter photographic lineups, he recognized Mauney as the man he spoke with and the victim saying he left both of them at the kiosk between 1:00 and 1:15 p.m.

On Dec. 12, 2021, the detectives searched Mauney’s home. His Ford F-150 pickup vehicle, phone and a pair of shoes with a tread pattern similar to the ones found at the crime scene were taken by detectives to examine, the press release stated.

According to WCSO, a photo was found in Mauney’s phone of a box of the same caliber, brand and type ammunition as the bullet casings found at the crime scene.

On Feb.16, 2022, detectives received word from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab that the items found at the crime scene were connected to Mauney.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Mauney was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to Wakulla County Jail.

