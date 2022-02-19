McDonald’s provide scholarships to the Black Collegiate Gaming Association’s event in honor of Black History Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Black History Month, local McDonald’s owners show their support for the Black Collegiate Gaming Association event by giving scholarships to video game/eSports campus organizations and students during the First-of-its-kind Collegiate Egaming event.

The BCGA is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing diversity in the gaming and eSports industries.

In honor of Black History Month, BCGA celebrates with their annual summit, Black College Con, hosting the event to introduce college students to new career opportunities in the gaming/eSports industry while also honoring Black gamers who are breaking new ground in a field dominated by white and Asian men.

The event will air live on Twitch on Feb. 26, which will include a lineup of all-star gamer/eSports leaders, professional networking, and industry breakout sessions will be aired live on Twitch. It will also connect Black college students across the country with Black corporate partners, successful entrepreneurs and leaders in the gaming/eSports industry:

PlayStation

Scopley

Lenovo

DraftKings

HP

Bennett Thrasher

HyperX

Intel

“This is the first time that platforms like this have been held in the gaming industry,” says Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of BCGA. “Black college students, for the first time, will have the opportunity to see and network with successful leaders in the industry and participate in fun gaming competitions for scholarships and prizes. They will also learn about a variety of career opportunities that can change the trajectories of their lives.”

During the event, McDonalds and Dr. Pepper partners will award scholarships to video game/eSports school organizations to support students in the gaming business. McDonald’s owners and operators will speak during the stream to engage with students.

“On behalf of McDonald’s, we are so happy to partner with the Black Collegiate Gaming Association on this effort,” says Calvin Paris, a local McDonald’s owner/operator from North Florida. “We understand and value the growth of the gaming industry and the importance of having equal representation in the field.”

Students and schools can participate in the event by registering for FREE at www.blackcollegecon.org.

