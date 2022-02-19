New virtual reality games in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Imagine a world where gamers will be able to take their in-game experience to new virtual heights.

That’s what one location in Tallahassee is doing at the arcade located in Railroad Square which features six different gaming opportunities for all ages.

“I really like how we went upside down, it was really fun and realistic,” said first time rider Juniper Coe.

Taking their first ride on the Roto- Loco, a ride rotating 360 degrees on three axes.

“It’s called Shuttle 39 which is a cooperative asteroid mining mission, that’s a lot of fun and you have to asteroid and collect as many artifacts as you can,” said Co-founder and President of New World Rides Nick Suttell.

Co-founder and President of New World Rides Nick Suttell said the ride is designed to help riders avoid motion sickness.

“The tracking is really good so when you see that you’re going upside down, your body is actually going upside down in the same direction which is crucial because it makes it a lot more comfortable that way,” Suttell said.

Featuring six to seven other virtual reality games focusing on experiences you can’t get at home.

“Like laser tag is a game that we have that is very popular, it’s very competitive, it is very smooth, it works well, it’s comfortable right out of the box and you can get up to 6 players at a time, 3 on 3 or free for all, in the same space, you see their avatar and you actually have to move your body to move your character,” Suttell said.

Suttell said it all started as a passion and a need for wanting to improve rides as they are right now.

“Personally I’ve very susceptible to motion sickness especially when it comes to VR and even conventual roller-coaster make me sick so trying to find ways to make something that is just as thrilling but also is comfortable,” Suttell said.

Gabriel Bruce said it beat his expectations.

“It’s actually better than I thought it’d be, I thought it’d be laggy or something but it was really neat,” said first time rider Gabriel Bruce.

The hours are Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m..

