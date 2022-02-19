Tallahassee’s Proof Brewing Company celebrates a decade in business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital City’s craft beer scene is pretty impressive.

There are, by one count, at least six locally owned breweries to choose from. The oldest of the bunch is celebrating a pretty big milestone this weekend.

Pick almost any night of the year, and Proof Brewing Company’s South Monroe home is hopping.

The massive indoor-outdoor venue is a far cry from Proof’s original West Tennessee Street location, which opened in 2012.

“It’s been an amazing journey. We have a fantastic team,” said Byron Burroughs, who founded Proof way back when.

“There are always challenges along the way, but I think that we have such a resilient team and mindset, that we’ve been able to overcome everything,” he said.

Proof’s current home opened in 2019 and stands as a commitment to the South Monroe neighborhood.

“It’s been amazing to see the wide ranging demographic of people that come out to Proof,” he said.

The impressive operation also serves as a blueprint for how to brew successfully in the Capital City, according to Tallahassee Beer Society Co-Founder Danny Aller.

“Without Proof, there is no craft beer scene in Tallahassee, they’ve paved the way for everybody else,” he said.

Aller said Proof, along with Ology, Deep Brewing, Lake Tribe Brewing, and others, have forged a new standard.

“You know you can’t come into this market and not brew great beer,” Aller said. “You have to come in with your ‘A’ game.”

Proof is celebrating the 10th anniversary with an all-day party Saturday featuring live music and beer specials. They’re open from 2 p.m. -10 p.m.

