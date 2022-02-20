Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 20

It was another cold morning, but warmer-than-normal temperatures will be in the forecast for the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop hast the details and
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures ranged widely in the Big Bend and South Georgia as of 7 a.m. Sunday with readings from the upper 30s to the 40s. Temperatures are forecast to increase into the 60s by noon with highs expected to be in the mid 60s near the coast to near 70 inland with a mostly sunny sky.

A storm system is forecast to develop in the Plains and move northeast through the Ohio River Valley Monday into Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure aloft will act as a blocking mechanism as it hangs around portions of the Southeast U.S. for much of the week. That will keep storm systems away from the viewing area and help to make our temperatures above normal for late February. Highs starting Tuesday will hover around 80 in our inland locations with lows near 60 degrees. Rain chances Monday and Monday night will be near 20% with rain chances at 10% Tuesday through Thursday.

The ridge aloft may break down or become “flattened” by Friday, which will allow for a cold front to inch closer to the viewing area. But it may not be enough to bring reasonable rainfall with some of the models and recent runs decreasing rain coverage as the front approaches and might pass just to the south of the Big Bend by Saturday. For now, leaving low rain chances in the forecast (20%) for Friday and Saturday.

