House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Sunday morning, Tallahassee Fire Department crews responded to a call of a house fire on the 1400 block of Woodgate Way.

Once TFD arrived on scene, firefighters found the approximately 2,000 square-foot brick home on fire with flames coming from both the front and the back of the residence.

According to the press release, TFD crews forced their way into the residence and were able to put the fire out and determine no one was home at the time of the fire.

According to TFD Officials, there were no injuries and damages to the residence are to estimated be nearly $250,000.

