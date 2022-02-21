FAMU alum inspires great handwriting with Black History books

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida A&M University alum and Tallahassee resident has authored two books to help improve young kids’ handwriting while showcasing Black History and HBCUs.

Ebony Seay’s success earned her a spot on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the books’ popularity. WCTV reporter Brandon Spencer caught up with Seay on Sunday to learn more about her story.

Seay is currently a practicing occupational therapist. She says she wants to do whatever she can to help young students in the community learn to write. She managed to author a way to make it more worthwhile.

“It’s a multifaceted product that you learn how to write, you learn something about history or an HBCU,” Seay said. “You have a picture to look at and hopefully it will spark something that you could possibly look into later.”

Seay says her two books, “The HBCU ABCs: Cursive 101” and “The Black History ABCs: Handwriting 101”, have received great feedback and she loves that she can spread the knowledge of Black history.

“It’s making me feel really good, like I am actually doing my part. Because there are a lot of things that a lot of people just don’t know,” Seay says. “It’s not, knowledge and what I trying to do was try to integrate people from the past for Black history and currently because Black history is not just one month, it’s all year long.”

Seay’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show aired on Feb. 18. She says it’s an experience she’ll never forget.

“It was fun. It was intense because it was a lot of work. I didn’t know how hard just sitting there was but I enjoyed talking to Kelly,” Seay says.

Being able to highlight her alma mater and insert herself into Black history is a feat that means the world to Seay.

“That’s really big. It’s kind of like mind-blowing because I didn’t start out with that intention,” says Seay. “I just kind of wanted to help and it just blew up, and I’m excited about it. But I just never saw it being this big.”

Seay is encouraging any and every parent to use her books to help their children’s writing and expand their education.

“And you don’t have to be a Black child or an African-American child to use these books. Anybody can learn. And while you’re learning to improve your handwriting you can make yourself just a little bit better with that little piece of education,” says Seay.

You can find both of Seay’s books on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.