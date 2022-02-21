Advertisement

FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road

FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A wrong-way driver reportedly collided with another vehicle on Thomasville Road in rural Leon County early Sunday morning, killing the other driver.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Road.

Troopers say a 32-year-old Georgia man was driving south in the northbound lanes when he crashed head-on with a SUV driving north.

The 34-year-old woman in that SUV died, according to FHP. The man suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred less than a mile from the Georgia State Line, and nor far from a separate September crash that saw a wrong-way drunk driver take the life of a FSU student.

