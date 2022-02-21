FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A wrong-way driver reportedly collided with another vehicle on Thomasville Road in rural Leon County early Sunday morning, killing the other driver.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Road.

Troopers say a 32-year-old Georgia man was driving south in the northbound lanes when he crashed head-on with a SUV driving north.

The 34-year-old woman in that SUV died, according to FHP. The man suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred less than a mile from the Georgia State Line, and nor far from a separate September crash that saw a wrong-way drunk driver take the life of a FSU student.

