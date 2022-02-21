No injuries reported in Padlock Place fire after smoke alarm wakes resident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire on Padlock Place after smoke alarms woke up a person inside the home early Monday morning.

TFD was dispatched to the house fire on the 2000 block of Padlock Place around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21. Firefighters noticed heavy smoke and flames showing from the building when they arrived on the scene, the press release says.

Crews managed to get the fire under control and determined no one was inside the house during the incident, according to TFD.

“The occupant had been alerted and awoken by smoke alarms in the home,” the press release says.

TFD says the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Talquin Electric helped them at the scene.

TFD recommends testing your smoke alarms to make sure they’re working properly.

“Smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire,” TFD says.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.