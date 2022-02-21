Who killed Bobbi Jean?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 34-year-old Bobbi Jean Jackson Tew was a north Florida mother who disappeared on April 27, 2005, after being dropped off near her workplace on Tallahassee’s west side. Her remains were found more than two years later on October 1, 2007 in a wooded area nearby.

Tew was identified through dental records and her death was ruled a homicide due to circumstances surrounding her remains.

The case was cold for years until 2017, when an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office realized a notorious serial killer had been in the area at the time Tew disappeared. Through old-fashioned detective work, the investigator was able to track Samuel Little throughout the area in 2005, including multiple locations that Tew was also known to have been at.

Little, who confessed to murdering more than 90 women, was eventually questioned by law enforcement about Tew’s killing. Tune in to WCTV at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 to hear what Little said about it.

WCTV’S ‘Unsolved’ series delves into some of the region’s most notorious missing person and cold cases, providing the public a one-stop-shop to learn more about the crime. Anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan spends weeks investigating each story in an effort to humanize the victim and in the belief that someone, somewhere, knows something.

Tips can often be made anonymously with a cash reward to Big Bend Crimestoppers, 850-574-TIPS.

