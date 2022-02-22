$11 million awarded to support infrastructure in North Florida Rural Communities

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -Through the Rural Infrastructure Fund and the Community Development Block Grant program operated by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded around $11 million to support infrastructure in Madison, Swannee, and Putnam counties.

Gov.Desantis traveled around the state at the beginning of 2021 to award more than $62 million in funding through Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and more than $800 million through the CDBG program, with a focus to support rural counties and small cities, according to the press release.

“Our administration has focused on investing in meaningful projects that improve infrastructure and create opportunities for employers and families in rural communities,” said Gov. DeSabtis “There is strong demand in our state and especially in rural communities for economic expansion and I will continue working with the Florida Legislature to fund projects like these.”

According to the press release, through the Rural Infrastructure Fund, Governor DeSantis awarded:

$300,000 to Madison County for preparation of a feasibility study and preliminary engineering services to extend centralized water and sewer services to the route along the Honey Lake health facility clinic.

$340,000 to the City of Palatka in Putnam County for the expansion of a lift station located at St. John’s Avenue and Zeagler Drive in the City of Palatka.

The RIF Grant’s goal is to make it easier for rural communities to plan, prepare and finance infrastructure projects that will support job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of their economies, according to the press release.

The RIF program is designed to make infrastructure funding programs like the Small Cities CDBG, the United States Department of Agriculture - Rural Development and the United States Department of Commerce - Economic Development Administration more accessible to rural communities.

According to the press release, through the CDBG-CV program they are awarding:

$5 million to Suwannee County for a new multi-use building.

$5 million to the City of Palatka to widen sidewalks and paths in and around the downtown commercial area.

CDBG-CV (CDBG-CV) funds are federally awarded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and are designed to help local governments prepare for, prevent or respond to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

They are administered by the Florida DEO. The activities must be important to the community, with a focus on low- and moderate-income residents. Activities that enhance worker housing, training and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning, are urged to be included by local governments, according to the press release.

