‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

