Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a nice Tuesday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures above normal in many inland locations. As temperatures fall Tuesday night, the chances of fog will increase for most of the area. The Wednesday morning low will range from the mid 50s inland to near 60 along the coast.

The weather will remain the same for Wednesday with highs in the 80s inland to the upper 70s along the coast thanks to that southerly breeze bringing in the air from a cooler Gulf of Mexico. We could see more clouds developing Thursday with another chance of patchy fog in the morning.

A cold front is forecast to move into and through the area late Friday into early Saturday, but will lose some punch along the way and bring low-end rain chances. Saturday will be partly cloudy but, with the front just to the south, low-end chances of showers will stick around.

Another front will pass through the area Sunday, which will bring a slim chance of showers. With the front just to the south of the viewing area Monday and Tuesday, low-end rain chances will be kept in the forecast for the first part of the week (mainly for the southern Big Bend), but temperatures may be closer to normal for late February and early March.

