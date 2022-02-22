Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 22

Tuesday was nice day with plenty of sunshine & warm temperatures, but changes will be coming as the weekend begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a nice Tuesday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures above normal in many inland locations. As temperatures fall Tuesday night, the chances of fog will increase for most of the area. The Wednesday morning low will range from the mid 50s inland to near 60 along the coast.

The weather will remain the same for Wednesday with highs in the 80s inland to the upper 70s along the coast thanks to that southerly breeze bringing in the air from a cooler Gulf of Mexico. We could see more clouds developing Thursday with another chance of patchy fog in the morning.

A cold front is forecast to move into and through the area late Friday into early Saturday, but will lose some punch along the way and bring low-end rain chances. Saturday will be partly cloudy but, with the front just to the south, low-end chances of showers will stick around.

Another front will pass through the area Sunday, which will bring a slim chance of showers. With the front just to the south of the viewing area Monday and Tuesday, low-end rain chances will be kept in the forecast for the first part of the week (mainly for the southern Big Bend), but temperatures may be closer to normal for late February and early March.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
Hope is John Eagen’s third guide dog since he lost his sight over 30-years ago, and he said...
Hope restored: Tallahassee attorney’s guide dog returned after 2-day scare
A house fire left major damage to a Tallahassee home Sunday Morning.
House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood

Latest News

Tuesday was nice day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but changes will be coming...
Charles' Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 22
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Feb. 22, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Feb. 22, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast: Feb. 21, 2022