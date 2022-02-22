Advertisement

‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill sponsor withdraws amendments requiring parental notification

(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - At the Capitol, one of the sponsors of controversial House Bill 1557, has withdrawn a section of the bill that would have had ramifications for teachers who did not report “out” students to their parents.

The bill prohibits discussion of sexuality and gender identity for younger students, and even for older kids unless it’s deemed “age-appropriate.”

This particular amendment would have forced schools to out their LGBTQ+ students to parents within six weeks of a student disclosing their sexual orientation, unless abuse or abandonment was suspected in the home.

Rep. Sam Garrison, a Republican representing Florida’s 18th District, filed a motion to withdraw that portion of the bill.

Garrison filed the motion prior to the consideration of the Bill. This particular line had sent controversy across social media platforms Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
Hope is John Eagen’s third guide dog since he lost his sight over 30-years ago, and he said...
Hope restored: Tallahassee attorney’s guide dog returned after 2-day scare
A house fire left major damage to a Tallahassee home Sunday Morning.
House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood

Latest News

WCTV’s 4 p.m. newscast airing on alternate channel Tuesday, Feb. 22
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp awards $422M to aid Georgia water and sewer projects
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Feb. 22, 2022
TLH Arts working toward Northwood Center partnership instead of Railroad Square development
TLH Arts working toward Northwood Center partnership instead of Railroad Square development
Thomasville City schools lifted its mask mandate for the second time this school year,...
Thomasville students react to changing mask policy