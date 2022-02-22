Advertisement

Florida sees a sharp decline in COVID cases

There has been a sharp decrease in Covid cases in the month of February.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There has been a sharp decrease in COVID cases in the month of February.

Florida cases decreased nearly 60% last week, according to a report released by the Florida Department of Health.

Leon County’s cases also dropped nearly 70% over the last week, according to the CDC’s website.

About a week and a half ago, Florida A&M University was seeing about a 20% positive rate, but now it’s a little over 10%.

Tanya Tatum with FAMU Health Services said the site is still testing between 600 and1200 people a day.

Tatum predicts to continue seeing peaks and valleys of cases since there is still a large unvaccinated population in the State of Florida.

She also said that although cases numbers are declining, they are still quite high especially compared to what they were in the delta variants phase of the pandemic.

“A week ago, our numbers here in the Tallahassee area, while we were showing a real significant decline,” Tatum said. “They were as high as what they were with our last spike this past fall. So, you know, kind of take it all in context.”

She said this recent decrease in cases means we can relax for now, but that people should be prepared to resume stricter COVID precautions in the future if necessary.

A new testing site is set to open up in Tallahassee this Wednesday at the Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church.

