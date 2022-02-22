Groups pushing for preservation of FAMU’s Truth Hall sue university to stop demolition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local activists pushing for the preservation of Florida A&M University’s Truth Hall are now suing the university to stop the scheduled demolition.

Delaitre Hollinger, the President and CEO of the National Association for the Preservation of African-American History and Culture, Inc., and Priscilla Hawkins filed a lawsuit on Monday in Leon County Circuit Court.

They argue “irreparable harm” will be done to FAMU’s historic district if Truth Hall is demolished.

FAMU plans to demolish the building this summer, putting a temporary green space on the spot. The building dates back to 1958; it last housed students in 2020.

Hollinger and Hawkins’ lawsuit lists FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson, FAMU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. William Hudson, and the university as defendants.

The lawsuit describes Truth Hall as the “last remaining historic female dormitory on the university campus.”

Hollinger and Hawkins contend FAMU needs to resurvey its campus to determine its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places in light of the demolition of four historic buildings and dormitories in 2019.

The lawsuit argues FAMU has not engaged the required number of minority contractors in its processes for the demolitions of McGuinn Hall, Cropper Hall, Diamond Hall, Wheatley Hall, and the Paddyfoote Complex, or in its construction of FAMU Towers buildings and the Center for Access and Student Success.

In an interview with WCTV last week, FAMU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. William Hudson Jr. said the building needs serious upgrades, including issues related to plumbing, windows, and ADA compliance.

“In most cases when you weigh the options, it’s easier to demolish and rebuild,” Hudson said on Feb. 14.

Hudson said FAMU has a focus on creating better facilities and amenities to attract the best and the brightest prospective students. He argued FAMU needs to balance the needs of current students with the wishes of alumni.

The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order, an emergency temporary injunction, and a permanent injunction.

WCTV has reached out to FAMU for comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson responded and said the university’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation.

You can read the complaint at this link or below.

