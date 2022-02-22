Advertisement

Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.(Source: KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

The Utah National Guard says two helicopters were involved in the accident Tuesday morning near the Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt.

Both helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
Hope is John Eagen’s third guide dog since he lost his sight over 30-years ago, and he said...
Hope restored: Tallahassee attorney’s guide dog returned after 2-day scare
A house fire left major damage to a Tallahassee home Sunday Morning.
House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. The Biden...
Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost
Neighbors demand 8-year-old's massive treehouse be taken down
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Defense in George Floyd’s killing: Death was a tragedy, not a crime
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks amid Ukraine tensions