Homicide on Columbia Court

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide on Columbia Court.

TPD says a man was found dead outside of an apartment on the 2300 block early Monday evening.

When officers arrived on scene, they say a suspect barricaded himself inside of a nearby apartment.

Residents nearby were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

At this time, the adult male suspect is in custody. TPD says this remains an open and active investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

