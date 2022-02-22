Advertisement

Kemp awards $422M to aid Georgia water and sewer projects

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is awarding $422 million from federal coronavirus relief funds to more than 100 water and sewer projects concentrated in rural Georgia. It’s the second major round of funds that Kemp has handed out. He earlier awarded $408 million in federal money to expand high-speed internet access, also mostly in rural areas. Kemp still plans to hand out a third round of funding to offset negative economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest project is $49 million awarded to Albany State University and the state Environmental Protection Division to reduce reliance on the surface waters of the Flint River basin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
Hope is John Eagen’s third guide dog since he lost his sight over 30-years ago, and he said...
Hope restored: Tallahassee attorney’s guide dog returned after 2-day scare
A house fire left major damage to a Tallahassee home Sunday Morning.
House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood

Latest News

WCTV’s 4 p.m. newscast airing on alternate channel Tuesday, Feb. 22
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Feb. 22, 2022
TLH Arts working toward Northwood Center partnership instead of Railroad Square development
TLH Arts working toward Northwood Center partnership instead of Railroad Square development
Thomasville City schools lifted its mask mandate for the second time this school year,...
Thomasville students react to changing mask policy