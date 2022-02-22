Man murdered in southern Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Two men were arrested in connection to a murder that occurred Sunday evening in southern Leon County.

On Feb. 20, around 7 p.m. deputies were called to the 1800 block of Wax Myrtle Court in response to a shooting, Leon County Sheriff’s office said.

A man was found with fatal injuries and died shortly upon deputies’ arrival, according to LCSO.

The preliminary investigation learned that two suspects went to the victim’s home.

Charles Malphurs, 47, was one of the suspects who entered the victim’s home and engaged in a physical argument, which led to the shooting, LCSO said.

Another resident GOT INVOLVED and was threatened by Malphurs with more violence.

According to LCSO, the second suspect, James Mcintyre, 32, entered the victim’s home during the fight and found the firearm on the floor. He grabbed it and fled the scene in his truck.

Both suspects were later arrested and taken to Leon County Detention Facility.

Malphurs is being charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated with a deadly weapon, armed burglary occupied dwelling and violation of pre-trial release, according to the press release.

Mcintyre is being charged with tampering with evidence and an outstanding warrant from Wakulla County, according to the press release.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information can contact the LCSO Violent Crime Unit at (850) 606-3300 or to stay anonymous contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.