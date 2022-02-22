Advertisement

Man murdered in southern Leon County

Arrested who homicide assault.
Arrested who homicide assault.(LCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Two men were arrested in connection to a murder that occurred Sunday evening in southern Leon County.

On Feb. 20, around 7 p.m. deputies were called to the 1800 block of Wax Myrtle Court in response to a shooting, Leon County Sheriff’s office said.

A man was found with fatal injuries and died shortly upon deputies’ arrival, according to LCSO.

The preliminary investigation learned that two suspects went to the victim’s home.

Charles Malphurs, 47, was one of the suspects who entered the victim’s home and engaged in a physical argument, which led to the shooting, LCSO said.

Another resident GOT INVOLVED and was threatened by Malphurs with more violence.

According to LCSO, the second suspect, James Mcintyre, 32, entered the victim’s home during the fight and found the firearm on the floor. He grabbed it and fled the scene in his truck.

Both suspects were later arrested and taken to Leon County Detention Facility.

Malphurs is being charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated with a deadly weapon, armed burglary occupied dwelling and violation of pre-trial release, according to the press release.

Mcintyre is being charged with tampering with evidence and an outstanding warrant from Wakulla County, according to the press release.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information can contact the LCSO Violent Crime Unit at (850) 606-3300 or to stay anonymous contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road
A house fire left major damage to a Tallahassee home Sunday Morning.
House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood
Stuart Mauney charged with second degree murder.
Man arrested for Purify Bay Road murder in Wakulla County
Hope is John Eagen’s third guide dog since he lost his sight over 30-years ago, and he said...
Hope restored: Tallahassee attorney’s guide dog returned after 2-day scare
New Virtual Reality Games in Tallahassee
New virtual reality games in Tallahassee

Latest News

34-year-old Bobbi Jean Jackson Tew was a north Florida mother who disappeared on April 27,...
Who killed Bobbi Jean?
Stuart Mauney charged with second degree murder.
Man arrested for Purify Bay Road murder in Wakulla County
One suspect arrested in Valentine's Day armed robbery case.
One arrest made in armed robbery case near FSU
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahasssee man indicted on child pornography charges