A new fifteen-week abortion ban scheduled for a vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Feb. 21, the Florida Senate Rules Committee scheduled a vote for the Senate on a new 15-week abortion ban.

The bill is almost guaranteed to pass and be submitted to the Governor, but Mike Vasilinda points out, the bill has already been through a rough patch, which is likely to continue.

On Jan. 28th, public speakers at the House Health Care Appropriations Committee were only given 30 seconds to speak, which created tensions.

One speaker was escorted out by the Sargent at Arms because she refused to leave saying ”I’m here to say we will not stand for the passing.”

The 15-week ban was eventually approved, but after hours of debate, as the House was ready to vote, someone interrupted.

“Life remains a life” and other chants broke out in the gallery. “We’ll never be defeated.”

25 people were cited for trespassing and were banned from the House for a year, but not from the Senate.

Changes were offered. For rape or incest, the 15-week sentence might be an exception.

Kate Thompson, a sexual assault victim was raped multiple times in a span of eight-year, so she supported the amendment for rape or incest.

“At the age of five, which was when I was just learning to tie my shoes, I was raped for the first time,” Thompson told the Committee.

Bill Snyder of Monticello, asked the committee to vote no for the exception.

“Execute the rapist and not the innocent unborn child,” Bill Snyder said.

An amendment to provide more changes was not allowed, making the bill untouched.

Roe v. Wade currently allows abortions through twenty-four weeks. However, lawmakers are hoping that the US Supreme Court would uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15-weeks.

A US Supreme Court ruling in the Mississippi case is expected in May or June.

Despite the tensions with the Roe v. Wade case, Sponsor Kelli Stargel claims the bill is constitutional.

“Just because one court deemed something awhile back, doesn’t mean it can’t be revisited, and that’s what you are seeing,” Kelli Stargel said.

Following today’s passing, the bill will be sent to the Senate Floor, where it might be voted on as soon as this week. It then goes to the Governor, who has stated that he will sign the 15-week ban.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.