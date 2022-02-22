Stalled Washington Square project developer asks for 30 month extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fairmont Development has requested a 30 month extension from the Community Redevelopment Agency for the completion of the Washington Square project.

Under the current CRA agreement, dating back to 2018, the project was supposed to receive a tax rebate after the building was occupied, but nothing has moved on the site since 2019.

The developer, Ken McDermott, requested the deadline be extended from March 8, 2022 to September 8, 2024.

According to the City of Tallahassee, the accrued code enforcement fines, which include road closures, sidewalks, and external site requirements, have been racking up since October of 2021. The property owner now owes $29,537.50, and the fines are accruing at $250 per day.

The CRA’s agenda item says the developer argues the 30 month extension is needed because of “unanticipated events,” including a dispute with the City over the neighboring Eastside Parking Garage and COVID-19.

CRA staff requested additional documentation to make a recommendation on the extension, including a signed letter, a revised project and construction timeline, a signed letter of interest from an investor, and a signed letter or report from a structural engineer.

However, McDermott wrote in his response that he needed more time, inquiring about an upcoming March meeting instead.

CRA staff recommends Board members, made up of City Commissioners and the Mayor, not approve the extension. If they do not, it would recommend the agreement null and void if March 8, 2022 comes and goes without the developer fulfilling his obligation. The CRA would no longer be required to provide any tax rebates.

Staff included an attachment in the agenda item showing Fairmont Development, LLC was voluntarily dissolved in March of 2021.

The project was proposed to be a full service Loews hotel with 270 rooms, 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and 7,000 feet of outdoor space. It was also supposed to have 67,000 square feet of Class A office space, a lounge and three restaurants, and a 425 space parking garage.

WCTV reached out to the developer via telephone and e-mail. We have not received any response.

