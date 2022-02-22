Advertisement

Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand. (Source: WTKR, JERROLD LATTIMORE, CNN)
By Marc Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – Adonis Lattimore capped off his high school wrestling career on a high note this past weekend – winning a state championship.

It was part of a quest his father describes as “a story of a lifetime.”

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand.

Despite the challenges, Adonis has been proving any doubters wrong since he found wrestling when he was 7 years old.

His father, Jerrold Lattimore, and his high school wrestling coach, James Sanderlin, are quick to point out how supportive the wrestling community has been throughout his whole journey.

Now, national outlets are paying attention.

It’s been a long road full of ups and downs, but Adonis’ high school career ended in triumph – and a lesson to those who may be doubting themselves that there isn’t anything they can’t do.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
A house fire left major damage to a Tallahassee home Sunday Morning.
House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood
Hope is John Eagen’s third guide dog since he lost his sight over 30-years ago, and he said...
Hope restored: Tallahassee attorney’s guide dog returned after 2-day scare
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Homicide on Columbia Court

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir
The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.
Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark