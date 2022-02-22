TLH Arts working toward Northwood Center partnership instead of Railroad Square development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TLH Arts is diverting its resources to partner in the creation of a performing arts center from the proposed Railroad Square site to the Northwood Center.

In January, the City Commission approved the inclusion of the Sheridan Center in the Northwood Center’s master plan.

The Michael H Sheridan and Judy W Sheridan Center for the Arts Foundation requested a five acre land donation from the City to build a 20,000 square foot center.

The proposed building would hold three theaters, including a 450 seat auditorium, a 150 seat black box theater, and a multi-purpose convertible hall.

The proposal is larger than TLH Arts’ Railroad Square proposal; project developer Jake Kiker tells WCTV that means both groups’ missions can be accomplished there.

TLH Arts had plans to construct a performing arts center in the CRA district but instead is now hoping to pool resources at the Northwood site.

The Community Redevelopment Agency will look at rescinding the $1.8 million in Tourist Development Tax funds that had been allocated to TLH Arts.

“TLH Arts has temporarily placed its work and plans for the RRSQ facility on hold in order to direct its’ immediate focus on expedited efforts to further explore and support this opportunity—and specifically, at the invitation of the Sheridan Center leadership, to directly engage and pursue formalization of a community partnership,” developer Jake Kiker wrote in a letter to the City.

The Northwood Center is not in a CRA district; therefore, under the current agreement, the Sheridan Center is not eligible for the $1.8 million previously allocated. The CRA meets on Thursday to discuss the money.

