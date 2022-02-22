Tuskegee Airman shares his Black History story with FAMU students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy, who was part of the Tuskegee Airmen unit during World War II, visited the Florida A&M University campus Tuesday to share stories from his military career.

The 96-year-old became the first Tuskegee Airman to be inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame in 2020.

Hardy told students about his journey to become a pilot. He said the attack on Pearl Harbor happened during his senior year of high school, and he followed many of his friends into the military. When he spoke about the racism he faced, Hardy told the audience he worked around it.

“You’d accept this, accept that, to get your job done. Our goal was to fly, and show people we can fly,” he said. “So our single-engine group got overseas and demonstrated that we could fly.”

Hardy flew 21 combat missions in WWII, 45 combat missions in the Korean Wat and 70 combat missions during the Vietnam War.

During Monday’s event, organizers also screened a documentary about Hardy’s life. Hardy said it was the first time he had seen the film himself.

