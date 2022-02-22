Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two men, one being a University of Georgia commit, were injured in a Monday night shooting in Fitzgerald, according to Police Chief William Smallwood, Jr.

The shooting happened at Seaboard Park on Evergreen Way between 6:30-7 p.m.

EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken to Phoebe. Phoebe officials said Monday night he was in fair condition. WALB News 10 reached out to Phoebe officials Tuesday morning for his latest condition.

A 37-year-old man was also injured and taken to a Macon hospital. Hospital officials told WALB Tuesday morning that he is in critical condition.

Smallwood said police are getting different stories from witnesses but believe the shooting is gang-related. A gun was found at the scene. However, police said they can’t say who had the gun at the time of the shooting.

Smallwood said police are still investigating and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.