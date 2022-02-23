Advertisement

10 couples get married at Leon County Courthouse on 2/22/22

Love was in the air on Twosday at the Leon County Courthouse as 10 couples got married there on Feb. 22, 2022.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tallahassee couple Rayne Hawkins and Matthew Chin began dating eight years ago on Feb. 22, 2014. Hawkins says she realized last year that 2/22/22 would have to be her special day.

“Last year on our anniversary we were driving back from getting takeout food, and I said ‘If we don’t do it next year when it is 2-22-22, I don’t want to do it at all.’ So we did it!” Hawkins says.

The clerk’s office says they average about seven marriages a week, so 10 in one day was quite the workload for them. It even surpassed Valentine’s Day’s total from earlier this month.

