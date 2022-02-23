Advertisement

Amazon manager provides Project Mango update to local businesses

An economic development policy manager for Amazon shared this aerial photo from the Project...
An economic development policy manager for Amazon shared this aerial photo from the Project Mango site with local business leaders.(Monica Casey - WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Project Mango in Tallahassee will be the 14th Amazon fulfillment center in the Sunshine State once it’s complete. The Amazon robotics sortation fulfillment center is coming to the Mahan Drive/I-10 interchange in Leon County.

An economic development policy manager for Amazon spoke to business leaders at Wednesday morning’s annual Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

The facility in eastern Leon County is set to employ 1,000 people full-time, along with hundreds of part-time and seasonal employees. Amazon has invested $200 million in capital for the project.

“We contribute $18 billion to the GDP of Florida, so we are proud to call Florida home. We’re proud to be investing in Florida, and we’re excited now to expand that into Tallahassee,” Amazon economic development policy manager Sam Blatt said as he spoke to local businesses.

Blatt said the facility is Amazon’s most expensive and it’s equipped with advanced technology. Associates will work on the first two floors doing sorting, while robots handle operations on the top four floors.

“It’s basically like a Roomba with a giant stack of products on top of it,” Blatt said.

The facility will be 2.9 million square feet in total, with a 635,000 square feet footprint.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox and Mayor John Dailey hope the development will be a big economic boost for Tallahassee.

“This will attract more people to come to Tallahassee, want to move to Tallahassee, and also have employment for those of us who are already here,” Williams-Cox said.

“As I have said as mayor of Tallahassee since Day one: We are open for business. We are thrilled to have Amazon here in our community. They are going to be great community partners,” Dailey said.

At the Project Mango site, 25% of the land is reserved for green space. Employees will have a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour. Blatt also talked about the benefits provided by Amazon’s Career Choice Program.

“You get 100% prepaid tuition if you work at Amazon for at least three months. That ranges from getting an HVAC technician certificate or being an electrician, or plumber, all the way up to an advanced degree in nursing or computer science,” Blatt said.

In addition to available jobs, Blatt pointed to opportunities for small businesses to be Amazon suppliers. His presentation listed packaging, information technology, professional services, and construction materials as possibilities.

Blatt added that the development of Project Mango is moving quickly. Amazon hopes to have the fulfillment center up and running by late 2022 or possibly early 2023.

Amazon has purchased another tract of land for Project Cyprus, which is within the city limits. Blatt said Wednesday Amazon has not decided yet what to put there.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
FILE PHOTO: Generic handcuffs
Former Miss Florida executive director stole $100K in donations, FDLE says
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman ran over and killed in Madison County Memorial Hospital parking lot
The proposed Florida State University Convention Center that would have used local tax dollars...
Blueprint to have final vote on Doak funding on Thursday
WCTV’s 4 p.m. newscast airing on alternate channel Wednesday, Feb. 23
Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County