Attapulgus community honors civil rights icon Hosea Williams

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A ceremony to honor South Georgia pioneer Hosea Williams was held in his hometown of Attapulgus on Tuesday.

Organizers shared they’re hoping to bring more recognition to his many accomplishments, including the role he played in the civil rights movement.

“Hosea Williams was a major part of the civil rights movement that really advanced the causes of African Americans,” said Rahn Fudge. “Not only in this part of the country but around the nation.”

Fudge spearheaded the idea to honor Williams a few years ago after he realized how little people knew about the impact he had. There were only a few people at the march and wreath-laying event, but they spoke for many when it came to the life and legacy of Hosea.

“We hear a lot about John Lewis, Dr. King and all the others, but we rarely hear about Hosea Williams, and he’s from right here in Attapulgus,” said Fudge.

Family members shared stories of how Williams walked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King and even escaped chaos erupting around him.

“We had to sneak him out of town. It was my father that got up at 4 o’clock in the morning to get him to Thomasville,” said Williams’ cousin, Leepoula Wise.

Fudge said his hope is that more people will become aware of who Hosea Williams is and what he did for this country. He’s also hoping the city of Attapulgus will commemorate his role in history and ties to the town with a mile marker or statue.

Although there were only a few people in attendance this year, organizers said they’re looking forward to the future, and making the march and ceremony bigger and better.

