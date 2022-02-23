Blueprint to have final vote on Doak funding on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is ready to vote on whether it will allocate $20 million in taxpayer money for infrastructure upgrades for Doak Campbell Stadium. Blueprint last voted 7 to 5 in favor of funding the stadium upgrades at a December meeting.

In recent weeks, the issue has divided many in the community.

One City Commissioner sat down with Florida State University to talk about the funding. Dianne Williams-Cox met with FSU President Richard McCullough earlier in February. She says they put on paper what the community will get from these public dollars, and she’s more convinced now to support the funding.

Williams-Cox says she asked McCullough to consider broader events. FSU agreed to work with the city to find opportunities with free access to certain events, as well as subsidized access to Doak and other FSU facilities.

She also added they spoke about ways to create opportunities for exposure to the university setting for underprivileged young peopled in the community.

“He and I agreed that we can’t have seven, or however many football games, and then throw a tarp over Doak. It has to be put into play. And so those public dollars will grant that public access. We’re already doing some things together, so this is going to solidify that collaboration,” Williams-Cox says.

FSU’s Kevin Graham sent a letter to Williams-Cox, putting the discussion in writing.

“FSU will work with the City to identify and attract opportunities to bring new events to Tallahassee and to Doak Campbell Stadium,” Graham wrote. “Within the framework allowed under State procurement laws, FSU will work with the City to identify opportunities to encourage women and minority-owned businesses to apply for construction opportunities, and to examine procurement standards to identify ways to encourage and promote diversity in project teams.”

The infrastructure improvements at Doak would deal with safety issues and handicap accessibility.

Opponents of the funding say it’s not the right use of economic tax development dollars, and the money would be better spent on other things.

Thursday’s Blueprint meeting in which the vote will take place starts at 3 p.m.

